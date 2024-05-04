Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Universal Display has raised its dividend by an average of 32.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Universal Display has a dividend payout ratio of 28.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Universal Display to earn $5.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

Universal Display Trading Up 9.3 %

NASDAQ OLED traded up $14.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.82. 736,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,763. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.01. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $131.00 and a fifty-two week high of $194.84. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 36.00%. The business had revenue of $165.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.86.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

