Upland Software’s (UPLD) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, RTT News reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on UPLD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Upland Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.13.

NASDAQ:UPLD traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $2.59. The stock had a trading volume of 20,311,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,849. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,567,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 1,896.2% in the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 1,427,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,594,000 after buying an additional 1,355,814 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 3.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 43,479 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 839,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 145,405 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Upland Software by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 580,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 67,331 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

