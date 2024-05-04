Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.87% from the company’s previous close.
VAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Valaris from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Valaris from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.
Valaris Stock Performance
Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.00 million. Valaris had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 3.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valaris will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valaris
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VAL. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Valaris by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Valaris by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Valaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Valaris during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.
Valaris Company Profile
Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.
