Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9,966.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $168.48 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $176.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

