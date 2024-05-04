Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,754.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,532,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,143,000 after buying an additional 14,471,919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,843 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,490,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,923.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,343,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,278 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $76.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,713,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,722,133. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.63.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.2492 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

