VeraBank N.A. Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

VeraBank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.6% of VeraBank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,814,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,248,000 after buying an additional 16,120 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.06.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,023,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,518,412. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The company has a market cap of $457.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

