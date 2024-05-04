VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 47,055 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $20,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 3.6% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in VeriSign by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total value of $122,017.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,930,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other VeriSign news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total value of $1,820,617.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,551 shares in the company, valued at $21,552,768.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total value of $122,017.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,752 shares of company stock worth $2,853,989. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,396. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.89. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.04 and a fifty-two week high of $229.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.98.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company had revenue of $384.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRSN shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

