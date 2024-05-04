Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Up 7.3% Following Dividend Announcement

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) shares were up 7.3% on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $12.36 and last traded at $12.08. Approximately 591,079 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,207,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0872 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average of $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.04.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $376.85 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a positive return on equity of 11.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VET. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 165,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 18,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 40.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. 31.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

Featured Stories

