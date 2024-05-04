Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Via Renewables Trading Up 0.2 %

VIA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.93. The company had a trading volume of 12,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Via Renewables has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $13.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77. The company has a market cap of $79.02 million, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.06 million for the quarter. Via Renewables had a return on equity of 64.71% and a net margin of 5.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Via Renewables Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Via Renewables during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Via Renewables in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Via Renewables in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

