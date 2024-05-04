VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.10.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VICI Properties

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of VICI Properties

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 3,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,016.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 77.7% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 1,888.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties stock opened at $28.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $33.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.59. The company has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.90.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 65.61%.

About VICI Properties

(Get Free Report

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.