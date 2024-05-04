Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 549 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632,942 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $68,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NIKE by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in NIKE by 372.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 134.2% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $92.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $139.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $127.69.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

