Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $73.32 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,024 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $73,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $1,600,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $1,480,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,045,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Linde news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,695.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIN opened at $423.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $204.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $455.95 and a 200-day moving average of $422.38. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $350.60 and a 52-week high of $477.71.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on LIN. Citigroup lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIN

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.