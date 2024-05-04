Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Down 2.1% After Insider Selling

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) was down 2.1% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $73.41 and last traded at $74.85. Approximately 661,352 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 5,469,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.43.

Specifically, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $701,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $4,986,005.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $701,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 642,260 shares of company stock valued at $35,054,299 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VKTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $32.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.25.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -82.76 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.51.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 370.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

