Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.63.

VIR traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.39. 1,691,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,968. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $27.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.47.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.51. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 677.69% and a negative return on equity of 31.89%. The business had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director George A. Scangos sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $111,390.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,936.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director George A. Scangos sold 10,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $111,390.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,936.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sung Lee sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $59,419.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,865.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,831 shares of company stock worth $1,525,844 over the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $838,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 6.4% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 861,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 24,492 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 28.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

