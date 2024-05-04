Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Receives $36.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

Several research analysts have commented on VRDN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

VRDN opened at $15.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average of $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 18.26, a current ratio of 18.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $982.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.14. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $28.35.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75,711.48% and a negative return on equity of 121.80%. The company’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 9.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.