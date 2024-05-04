Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.36.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VC. Guggenheim cut their target price on Visteon from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays raised Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Get Visteon alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Visteon

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visteon

Visteon Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visteon by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon in the first quarter valued at $48,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Visteon by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $114.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.66. Visteon has a 52 week low of $105.19 and a 52 week high of $159.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.88.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.14). Visteon had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 53.49%. The business had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visteon will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.