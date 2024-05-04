Vistry Group’s (VTY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 894 ($11.23) to GBX 1,030 ($12.94) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vistry Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 956 ($12.01).

Vistry Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of VTY opened at GBX 1,287 ($16.17) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. The firm has a market cap of £4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2,010.94, a P/E/G ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.11. Vistry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 621.69 ($7.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,287 ($16.17). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,161.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 967.24.

In other news, insider Rowan Baker acquired 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,204 ($15.12) per share, with a total value of £2,973.88 ($3,735.56). In other news, insider Earl Sibley sold 9,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,235 ($15.51), for a total value of £121,635.15 ($152,788.78). Also, insider Rowan Baker purchased 247 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,204 ($15.12) per share, with a total value of £2,973.88 ($3,735.56). Insiders have purchased 273 shares of company stock valued at $327,743 over the last ninety days. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vistry Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

