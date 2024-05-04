W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target Cut to $86.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.38.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WRB

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE WRB traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $78.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,259,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,009. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $89.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRB. WBI Investments LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 103.1% during the first quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 83,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 42,460 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 606.2% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 72,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 62,293 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth $1,902,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the first quarter valued at $1,584,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.