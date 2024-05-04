Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP John D. Rainey Sells 3,000 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $59.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.34 and a 12 month high of $61.65. The company has a market capitalization of $482.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.03 and its 200 day moving average is $55.95.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Europe raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Institutional Trading of Walmart

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,674,652,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,755,339,000 after buying an additional 18,865,484 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Walmart by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,035,473 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $844,514,000 after buying an additional 9,544,958 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 184.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,567,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $756,188,000 after buying an additional 8,144,393 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 199.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,639,240 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $459,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087,119 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.