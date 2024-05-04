Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) PT Raised to $70.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.80.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.23. The stock had a trading volume of 621,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,044. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.58. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 5.99.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.61. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan H. Schumacher bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $116,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,200.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. KGH Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 11.2% during the third quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 2,590,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,297,000 after acquiring an additional 260,091 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,325,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,788,000 after purchasing an additional 22,730 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 33.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 974,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,137,000 after buying an additional 246,217 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 10.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 961,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,108,000 after buying an additional 92,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 729,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,485,000 after buying an additional 64,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

