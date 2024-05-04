WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.29.

WEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WEC

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $83.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.44. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Free Report

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.