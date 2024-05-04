WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.80-4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.87.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.22. 1,780,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $96.17.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.93%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded WEC Energy Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

