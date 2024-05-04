WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) PT Raised to $90.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.15% from the company’s current price.

WEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

Shares of WEC traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $83.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,780,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.44.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

