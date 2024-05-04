Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $70.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.83.

SWTX traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.11. 1,504,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,398. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.54. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $53.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.84.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2000.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 310.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,162,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,722 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,036,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,080 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,812,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,957,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,439,000 after acquiring an additional 436,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,331,000.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

