Wells Fargo & Company Trims Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Target Price to $350.00

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Cable One from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $615.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cable One has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $590.83.

NYSE CABO traded down $17.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $378.45. 162,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,238. Cable One has a 1-year low of $369.13 and a 1-year high of $749.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $419.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $500.69. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $8.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.78 by ($2.67). The company had revenue of $404.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.79 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 43.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

In related news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $93,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,854 shares in the company, valued at $852,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 37.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 24.8% in the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 155,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,484,000 after purchasing an additional 30,831 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 4.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 240,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,289,000 after buying an additional 10,521 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 12.9% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 65,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,103,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

