Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at UBS Group

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

Shares of WEN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,617,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.19. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $17.64 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average of $19.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $534.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.84 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 56.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $81,315.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,663.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 112.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 378.0% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 203.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

