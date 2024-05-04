Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) PT Raised to $21.00 at Citigroup

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett cut Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.60.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.05. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $17.64 and a 52 week high of $23.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 62.68%. The company had revenue of $534.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 102.04%.

In other Wendy’s news, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $81,315.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,663.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Wendy’s by 378.0% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 243.3% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 255,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 180,772 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 36,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

