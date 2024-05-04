Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,192.50 ($52.66).

LON WTB opened at GBX 3,007 ($37.77) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1,879.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,210.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,363.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.72. Whitbread has a 12 month low of GBX 2,983.63 ($37.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,714 ($46.65).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a GBX 62.90 ($0.79) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $34.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. Whitbread’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,062.50%.

In other Whitbread news, insider Dame Karen Jones bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,004 ($37.73) per share, for a total transaction of £27,036 ($33,960.56). 3.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

