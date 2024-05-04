Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.47 per share, for a total transaction of $113,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,018.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ CINF opened at $116.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $95.01 and a twelve month high of $124.35.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CINF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

