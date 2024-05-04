Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,557,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,636,000 after acquiring an additional 116,267 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 651.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,659,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373,946 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,417,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,621,000 after buying an additional 118,607 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 8.2% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,636,000 after buying an additional 102,325 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MODG. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 777,959 shares in the company, valued at $11,319,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $29,994.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,159.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 777,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,319,303.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:MODG opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $22.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.00.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $897.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.25 million. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 2.22%. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.