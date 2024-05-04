Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 426 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT opened at $79.26 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.2919 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

