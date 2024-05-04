Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,033 Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Atlanta Braves in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the third quarter worth about $82,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

BATRA opened at $41.77 on Friday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.78 and a 12-month high of $54.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves ( NASDAQ:BATRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $67.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.94 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

