Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,718 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Shell by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Shell by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 70,396 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after buying an additional 15,013 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 237.4% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shell Price Performance

SHEL stock opened at $72.38 on Friday. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $73.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.05. The stock has a market cap of $232.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.59.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is 50.74%.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.