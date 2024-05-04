Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,428,000. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,620,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,217,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,630,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,593,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSPM opened at $35.29 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $290.46 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.03.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RSPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RSPM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

