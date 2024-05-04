Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 619,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,333,000 after buying an additional 75,491 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 31.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,576,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,087,000 after purchasing an additional 553,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

BATS:EFV opened at $54.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.56.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

