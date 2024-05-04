Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 632 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meredith Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $76.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.63. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2492 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

