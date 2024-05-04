Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.34 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.
Wingstop Stock Performance
NASDAQ:WING opened at $388.55 on Friday. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $396.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $360.49 and its 200-day moving average is $288.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.67.
Wingstop Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.32%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Report on Wingstop
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total value of $961,888.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,605 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
About Wingstop
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wingstop
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.