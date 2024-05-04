WOW-token (WOW) Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 4th. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0% against the dollar. WOW-token has a total market cap of $220.89 million and approximately $6.85 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02209372 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $0.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

