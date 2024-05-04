X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Price Target Raised to $5.00

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

XFOR stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $2.58. The stock has a market cap of $193.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. Research analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at X4 Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 49,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $43,716.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 765,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 49,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $43,716.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 765,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 27,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $27,998.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,708 shares of company stock worth $170,428. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 334.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 382,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 294,255 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $678,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,473,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 668,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

