Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on XHR. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.70.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,708,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 78.79 and a beta of 1.46. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $253.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 252.64%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 461.7% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,437,000 after buying an additional 1,356,258 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $13,177,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $9,787,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $7,099,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,858,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,132,000 after buying an additional 435,427 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

