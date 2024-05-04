Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Holdings Trimmed by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.08% of Xylem worth $20,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Xylem by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 109,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 10,296.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 63,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 62,398 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth $2,752,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 39,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 351.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,597,000 after purchasing an additional 78,934 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XYL. Mizuho increased their price target on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Xylem from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Xylem

Xylem Stock Up 0.9 %

XYL stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,418,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,487. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.20. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $138.46. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 51.25%.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.