Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Xylem from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.70.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of Xylem stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $137.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,418,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,487. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $138.46.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Xylem will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,048,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,207,683,000 after buying an additional 187,847 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 11.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,528,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,267,000 after acquiring an additional 466,911 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 35.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,182,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,102 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Xylem by 10.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,408,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,249,000 after acquiring an additional 327,383 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Xylem by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,066,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,701,000 after purchasing an additional 69,619 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

