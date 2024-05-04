Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.06

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.06 and last traded at $14.24, with a volume of 69860 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.

Yara International ASA Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.30. Yara International ASA had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Yara International ASA Cuts Dividend

About Yara International ASA

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.2354 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,057.14%.

(Get Free Report)

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation and urea fertilizers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.