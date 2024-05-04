Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) shot up 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.11 and last traded at $52.90. 80,776 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 296,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ziff Davis from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ziff Davis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Ziff Davis from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ZD

Ziff Davis Stock Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.02. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $389.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.71 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,162 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $288,967.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,131.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ziff Davis

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZD. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 21.0% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 63.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 296,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,696,000 after purchasing an additional 115,258 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 126.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.