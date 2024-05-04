Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Wedbush

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $40.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -58.97 and a beta of 1.79. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $61.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.83.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.30 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 7,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $421,196.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,239.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 7,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $421,196.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,230,239.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $209,262.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,375,604.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,289 shares of company stock valued at $9,642,508. Insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Zillow Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

