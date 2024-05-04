Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Cut to $51.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.25.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $40.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -58.07 and a beta of 1.87. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $33.23 and a 1 year high of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.55.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.75 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 93,750 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $5,314,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,411.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 93,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $5,314,687.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,411.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $178,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 171,289 shares of company stock valued at $9,642,508. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

