Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,863,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $545,809,000 after buying an additional 852,186 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,199,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,355,000 after buying an additional 118,839 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,838,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,452,000 after buying an additional 543,344 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,760,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,895,000 after buying an additional 386,019 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 29.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,694,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,366,000 after purchasing an additional 608,959 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.66. 1,847,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,580. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.90. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $147.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

