Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ZBH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.40.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.66. 1,847,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,580. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.90. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $147.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 410.4% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.