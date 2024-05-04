Zimmer Biomet’s (ZBH) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ZBH. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.40.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 2.7 %

Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $3.20 on Thursday, hitting $121.66. 1,847,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,580. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $147.50. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.90.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 11,244.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 66,345 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 155,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,981,000 after buying an additional 42,539 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

