Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ZTS. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $216.13.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $167.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.89. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $159,983.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,267.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $371,293. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoetis

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 371.4% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.